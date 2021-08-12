Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

MSGS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.18. 179,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.