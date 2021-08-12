Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $224,084.55 and $223.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.00888365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

