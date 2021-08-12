Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.30

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 2359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

