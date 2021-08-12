Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MX. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

