Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) recently:

8/3/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/2/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and introduce a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $178 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

6/17/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas Co alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.