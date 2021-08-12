MAI Capital Management Buys 1,849 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.44. 6,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $243.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

