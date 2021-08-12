MAI Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 71.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.69. 5,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,055. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $396.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

