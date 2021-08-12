MAI Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

