MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.13. 6,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,600. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

