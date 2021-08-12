MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,507.54. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,039. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,410.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $47,976,230. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

