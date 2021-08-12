MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,191 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.57. 24,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,613. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

