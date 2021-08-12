MAI Capital Management Sells 1,354 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

