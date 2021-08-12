MAI Capital Management Sells 373 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 265,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

