MAI Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 55.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 83.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $785.53. 11,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $805.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.