MAI Capital Management Sells 697 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Generac by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.39. 3,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $457.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

