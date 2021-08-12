Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Main Street Capital worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.