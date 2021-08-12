Mainframe Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MFT is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

