MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNGPY. BNP Paribas upgraded MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.79 price target on MAN GRP PLC/ADR and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

