MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 2,996,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,837. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

