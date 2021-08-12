ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,695 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,028,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,184. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

