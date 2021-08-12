MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.17 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $56.91 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00865766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00158141 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 329,154,139 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.