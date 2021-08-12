Manuel Chinea Sells 8,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,474. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.19.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $58,045,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 335,403 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $17,907,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 30.6% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after acquiring an additional 239,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.