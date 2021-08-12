Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $62.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 242,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

