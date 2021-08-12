Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 12,240 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,076. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

