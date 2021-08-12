Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 96,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

