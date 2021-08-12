Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 13,866 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2,280.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.94. 102,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

