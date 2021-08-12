Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 21,547 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.02. 72,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

