Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 3,892 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 367,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,085. The stock has a market cap of $417.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.24.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

