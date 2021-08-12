Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,598 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

