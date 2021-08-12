Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 158.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

