Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,629,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.