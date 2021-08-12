Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 989.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $333.91. The company had a trading volume of 126,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,446. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

