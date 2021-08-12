Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $1.18 Million in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $113.51. 114,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $6,141,014.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,597,159.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock worth $212,080,571 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

