Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

NYSE WM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $150.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

