Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.65. 128,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,207. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

