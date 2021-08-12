Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $6.63 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.59. 386,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.59. The company has a market capitalization of $322.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

