Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 561,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,285. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

