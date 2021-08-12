Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 12,794 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,982.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $634.52. 59,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.13. The firm has a market cap of $302.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $634.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

