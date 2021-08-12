Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 823.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $18.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 69,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,535.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

