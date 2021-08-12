Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,084 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,252,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $16.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $704.50. 21,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,267. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $714.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

