Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 147.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. 731,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,232,363. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

