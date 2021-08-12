Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $115.77. 383,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

