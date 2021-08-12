Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. Cowen comprises 1.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cowen by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,703. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

In other news, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

