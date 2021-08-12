Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,489. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

