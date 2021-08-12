Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $79,453.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MKL traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,280.21. 20,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,211.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel by 40.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $28,490,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

