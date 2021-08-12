Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $79,453.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:MKL traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,280.21. 20,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,211.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
