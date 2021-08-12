MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 9.5%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares fell 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 3,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
Several research firms have weighed in on MKTW. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67.
About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
