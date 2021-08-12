Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56). Approximately 415,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

A number of analysts recently commented on MRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marlowe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The stock has a market cap of £623.16 million and a PE ratio of -260.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

