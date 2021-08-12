Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56). Approximately 415,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

A number of analysts recently commented on MRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marlowe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £623.16 million and a PE ratio of -260.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.