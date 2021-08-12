Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marqeta updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 150,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,198. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

