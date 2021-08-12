Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

Shares of TSE MRE traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 137,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.