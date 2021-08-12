Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,890 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.97. 3,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,872. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.10. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,077,097. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

